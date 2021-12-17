NBC’s Young Rock Christmas Special drew over 3 million viewers on Wednesday night.

Young Rock: A Christmas Peril drew an audience of 3.064 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily

The show drew a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

As noted, Nahnatchka Khan directed the Christmas episode. Khan also created Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

Young Rock first premiered on NBC on February 16, 2021. The show’s second season is slated for March 15, 2022.

The upcoming season will feature WWE Superstars from The Rock’s rookie year in WWE. The producers have been casting for Triple H, The Undertaker, Downtown Bruno Lauer (aka Harvey Wippleman), and The Brooklyn Brawler, according to PWInsider.

Join @TheRock on a journey to Christmases past in a very special holiday episode of our original comedy series, #YoungRock!

We’re throwing it all the way to 1982 TONIGHT at 8/7c only on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/8cM3G6q4ix — Seven Bucks Prod (@SevenBucksProd) December 15, 2021