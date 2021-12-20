WWE announced a new match for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0.

The match is The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson).

You can see the full description for the match below:

“The Creed Brothers were not too happy about being collateral damage in The Grizzled Young Veterans dispute with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

GYV’s attempt to thwart Briggs & Jensen backfired and ended up giving The Creed Brothers a rare loss since making their debut in NXT. Julius & Brutus Creed returned the favor by making an appearance at ringside to distract Zack Gibson & James Drake in their loss to Jacket Time.

Can GYV scheme their way to a victory against the punishing Creed Brothers? Tune in Tuesday night to find out as the two teams collide on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.”

Below is the updated lineup for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0:

* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai (Street Fight Match)

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne

* Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams

* Von Wagner in action

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans