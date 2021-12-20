WWE announced a new match for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0.
The match is The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson).
You can see the full description for the match below:
“The Creed Brothers were not too happy about being collateral damage in The Grizzled Young Veterans dispute with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.
GYV’s attempt to thwart Briggs & Jensen backfired and ended up giving The Creed Brothers a rare loss since making their debut in NXT. Julius & Brutus Creed returned the favor by making an appearance at ringside to distract Zack Gibson & James Drake in their loss to Jacket Time.
Can GYV scheme their way to a victory against the punishing Creed Brothers? Tune in Tuesday night to find out as the two teams collide on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.”
Below is the updated lineup for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0:
* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai (Street Fight Match)
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne
* Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams
* Von Wagner in action
* The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans
#GYV‘s schemes put them in #TheCreedBrothers crosshairs. Will those same schemes help @ZackGibson01 and @JamesDrake_GYT defeat the powerhouse duo of @JuliusCreedWWE and #BrutusCreed? #WWENXThttps://t.co/UUFwe3CSCI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 20, 2021