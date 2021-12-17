New NXT tag teams The Creed Brothers have a video on Twitter going viral showing off one of their insane workouts. The video sees the two of them lifting a 315-pound bar while also hitting athletic flips as they claim to be the future Tag Team Champions in the company.

Julius Creed shared the video along with the following caption:

“Preparing for everything so we’re ready for anything. 315, our bodies, or our opponents, we throw it all around. Nobody else on the roster can say the same. If you don’t train like this, you are mentally weak. You’re looking at the next tag team champions in the WWE.”

He then added another post, this time inviting Wade Barrett to get involved.

“@Fgbrisco boys. Backyard is always open @StuBennett come over for your next home workout video.”

The Creed Brothers made their debut in NXT 2.0 back in September as members of the Diamond Mine faction. They defeated two enhancement talents on the show. Since that point, they have been dominant and enjoyed a feud with Jacket Time.

Even though they have primarily been used on WWE’s developmental brand, The Creed Brothers have also been used on SmackDown. The tag team appeared in a dark match on the 10/29/21 episode where they were defeated by The Viking Raiders.

The Diamond Mine leader, Roderick Strong was in action during the NXT 2.0 main event this week. However, he was defeated by Bron Breakker, who subsequently ended up being taken out by Tommaso Ciampa as their feud continued.

WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke about the influx of young talent in NXT 2.0. He told Jim Varsallone that it is the only brand in the entire world bringing true, fresh talents, which includes the likes of The Creed Brothers.

“Now I recognize right now that one of the cool buzz words in this business is, ‘we’re producing new, young, fresh superstars.’ And they’re actually people that have been around this job for 10 or 15 years and they’re just now making it onto television,” he said. “We are the only brand in the entire world that is bringing, real true-to-life, young, fresh men and women, that are going to be the stars of Raw and SmackDown in the next 5 to 10 years. It’s just that simple.”