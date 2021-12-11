A new trailer for the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Samoa Joe as the voice of King Shark was released at The Video Game Awards this past Thursday.

This was the first trailer in which gameplay was revealed to fans, and as you can see below, the mobility of the characters looks to impress. Characters like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang jump and dash from building to building with ease in massive, lively environments.

King Shark, Samoa Joe’s character, can be seen using giant turret guns, hooks, and also using his hands and teeth as melee weapons while fighting enemies. He keeps the voiceover simple during combat, saying things like, “Pulverize!” and, “No escape from my wrath!”

We noted back in August 2020 when the first teaser for the game launched that Joe had landed the role of voicing “King Shark”. This is the first time Joe, an avid gamer, will be featured in a video game that isn’t centered around professional wrestling.

As the title suggests, the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be centering around characters like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and other Suicide Squad members as they face their toughest foe yet. Brainiac has invaded Metropolis and brainwashed The Justice League’s Superman, Wonder Woman, and others, and with no other heroes to call, it’s up to the anti-heroes to stop them.

The game is scheduled to be released in 2022 for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Samoa Joe’s last match before being shelved occurred at the NXT TakeOver 36 event on August 22, 2021, in which he won the WWE NXT Championship from Karrion Kross. He subsequently had to relinquish the NXT Championship due to injury and hasn’t been seen on WWE television since.

You can see the full trailer for the game below: