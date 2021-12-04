The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their straps against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods at Day 1.

The Usos and The Bloodline have been feuding for several weeks now, but tonight’s SmackDown saw Woods bring Kingston back before his singles match with Jey Uso. Kingston had been away for a few weeks to be with his wife as they welcomed their third child, but the absence was explained with a torn MCL suffered during a recent attack by The Bloodline. Tonight’s Woods vs. Uso match ended in a DQ when Jimmy interfered from ringside. Kingston and Woods then attacked Jimmy until Jey pulled him to safety.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current announced card, along with a few related shots from SmackDown:

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)