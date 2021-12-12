Tickets for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming in Garland, Texas are nearly sold out, with 94% of the tickets available sold. The show is being held at the Curtis Culwell Center and the doors are scheduled to open at 6 PM.

It was noted by WrestleTix on Twitter that 5,818 of the 6,180 tickets distributed have been sold, leaving only 362 to purchase at the time it was posted.

AEW has booked this venue on numerous occasions before, with the most recent being Fyter Fest Night 2, headlined by a deathmatch between Chris Jericho and Nick Gauge. A Reddit user named “fellongreydaze” pointed out how over the years, AEW’s growth at the Curtis Culwell Center has had an impressive incline.

December 11, 2019: 4,700

4,700 July 21, 2021: 5,688

5,688 December 15, 2021: 6,180

It’s recently been well-documented how AEW tickets have been selling well in most locations they’re touring to in the US. This includes their show in Long Island, New York last week. As WWE slashed their ticket prices and struggled to sell tickets in the same arena for a November 29 show, AEW sold/distributed over 8,000 tickets and was close to selling out the venue.

You can see the full card for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming below:

* Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow

* MF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond ring

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Bryan Danielson

The main event, “Hangman” Page’s first title defense since defeating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear in November, has been building for weeks now. The challenger, Bryan Danielson, has made it his mission to take out each member of The Dark Order as he awaits his shot at the belt.

Another anticipated match is MJF defending his streak as the holder of the Dyanmite Diamond Ring against rising star, Dante Martin. The two qualified for the finals by being the final two men standing in last week’s Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal match.

