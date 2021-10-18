WWE has slashed ticket prices for the upcoming RAW at UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, on Nov. 29, according to WrestleTix.

The report noted that WWE has sold/distributed 3,130 tickets thus far and that is after announcing an appearance from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Current ticket prices for RAW are now lower than AEW ticket prices in most, if not all, sections.

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite has sold/distributed 7,639 tickets so far and are close to selling out the venue. They have sold/distributed nearly 80 percent of the allotted tickets.

Both WWE and AEW are set to debut at the new UBS Arena, the future home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

The Nov. 29 episode of WWE RAW will be the first-ever pro wrestling event at the venue. A few days later on Dec. 8, AEW will air a live episode of Dynamite and subsequently tape Rampage.

As noted earlier, AEW has been outpacing WWE in ticket sales for the upcoming events at the UBS Arena ever since the two companies announced plans to visit the venue.