Nia Jax may no longer be with WWE, but that doesn’t stop the WWE Universe from fantasy booking. That took place recently when a fan admitted that they missed seeing the former Raw Women’s Champion.

The member of the WWE Universe added that they believe Nia Jax is the missing piece from The Bloodline faction. However, she clearly does not feel the same way, with Jax taking the time to respond about this.

Nia Jax simply stated on Twitter: “Hard f**ken no.”

The group is run by Roman Reigns and features The Usos with Paul Heyman providing assistance as the council. Adding other members has been speculated about plenty of times, with Naomi, Jimmy Uso’s wife, being someone that is often mentioned as a possible future member. Jax is cousins with both Reigns and The Usos.

Nia Jax is no longer employed by WWE. She was part of the releases on November 4th as part of company cuts. Despite the fact that Jax spent several years in the business, after being let go by WWE, she took to Twitter in order to claim it is “highly unlikely” that she will even return to wrestling in any capacity.

Following her release, there was speculation that it was because of her Covid-19 vaccination status. However, at the time, Nia Jax released the following statement to clarify that.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, the full support of the company, to take care of myself.

“Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options.

“It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, while dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”