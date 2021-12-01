Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, paid tribute to The Bloodline on last night’s episode of NXT.

As seen in the video below, Sikoa made the “We The Ones” hand gesture as he headed to the back following his victory over NXT debutant Edris Enofe.

After the match, Sikoa was jumped by former Tian Sha member Boa, who delivered several kicks before applying the death grip on Sikoa. Enofe made the save as Boa retreated just in time to dodge a superkick from Sikoa.

Sikoa, the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, is now 4-0 since making his WWE debut on the Nov. 4 episode of NXT.

Although fans on social media have already earmarked Sikoa as a future member of The Bloodline, Sikoa tweeted last month that he prefers to “rock alone” and doesn’t “need anyone” to succeed in WWE.