New Japan Pro Wrestling continued their Best of the Super Juniors 2021 tournament in Hyogo today. In the main event match, Hiromu Takahashi defeated Robbie Eagles in a near-30 minute bout that ended when Hiromu hit his Time Bomb II to secure the pinfall.

With today’s matches all wrapped up, Hiromu led the block with 15 points, and YOH was close behind with 14 points. The two finalists will go head-to-head this Wednesday to determine the champion and The Best of the Super Juniors 28.

You can see the full results below:

Yuto Nakashima drew with Ryohei Oiwa

Best of the Super Juniors: DOUKI defeated Master Wato

Best of the Super Juniors: BUSHI defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Best of the Super Juniors: Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Taiji Ishimori

Best of the Super Juniors: YOH defeated SHO

Best of the Super Juniors: El Phantasmo defeated El Desperado

Best of the Super Juniors: Hiromu Takahashi defeated Robbie Eagles

Historically, the winner receives a shot at the IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom. We will find out whether the #1 contender is Hiromu Takahashi or YOH this Wednesday!

Here are the BOSJ standings after night ten:

Hiromu Takahashi 15 points (7-3-1)

YOH 14 points (7-4)

El Desperado 13 points (6-4-1)

Robbie Eagles 12 points (6-5)

Taiji Ishimori 12 points (6-5)

SHO 12 points (6-5)

El Phantasmo 12 points (6-5)

Ryusuke Taguchi 10 points (5-6)

BUSHI 10 points (5-6)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 8 points (4-7)

Master Wato 8 points (4-7)

DOUKI 6 points (3-8)

The finals for both the Best of the Super Juniors 28 and the World Tag League 2021 will begin at 3 a.m. Eastern time this Wednesday on NJPW World. The competitors wrestling in the finals of the World Tag League will be determined tomorrow, Sunday, December 12 at 3 a.m. Eastern time.

You can see the full lineup for this Wednesday’s show below:

Best of the Super Junior Finals

Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH

World Tag League Finals

TBD vs. TBD

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for results of the finals!