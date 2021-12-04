New Japan Pro Wrestling continued their World Tag League 2021 tournament in Yamanashi today. The main event saw the Guerrillas of Destiny, Tamai Tonga & Tanga Loa, victorious over Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano after hitting their Magic Killer finisher.

You can see the full results below:

Shingo Takagi defeated Ryohei Oiwa

World Tag League: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask

World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki & TAKA Michinoku

World Tag League: Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma

World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima

World Tag League: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

World Tag League: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano

The single block, round-robin format tournament features 12 wrestlers competing to score the most wins heading to the finals on December 15. Historically, the winner receives a shot at the IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom. If the current champion ends up winning, he typically decides who he would like to compete against at the January event.

The finals for the World Tag League will also be taking place on December 15. The round-robin tournament typically sees the winners receiving a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom. If current champions Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. win the World Tag League, they will likely pick their challengers for NJPW’s biggest PPV of the year.

Here are the World Tag League standings after night eight:

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA 12 points (6-2)

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi 12 points (6-2)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare 12 points (6-2)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 12 points (6-2)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 12 points (6-2)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 10 points (5-3)

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 10 points (5-3)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano 8 points (4-4)

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan 4 points (2-6)

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask 2 points (1-7)

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe 2 points (1-7)

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku 0 points (0-8)

Night nine of the NJPW World Tag League 2021 will take place Tuesday, December 7, 4:30 a.m. EST. You can see the scheduled matches for the show below: