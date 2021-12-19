Tonight’s NJPW STRONG is from the Denotation tapings and is the last episode of 2021. In the main event, Tom Lawlor retained the STRONG Openweight Championship against Fred Rosser.

Below are the results and highlights:

* Kevin Knight and The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater and Brogan Finlay

* JR Kratos, Black Tiger, and Royce Isaacs defeated FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) and Rocky Romero

* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Fred Rosser (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)

Rocky Romero gets jumped by Black Tiger as Team Filthy get the upper hand! Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/whPPa0dyFw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021

Lawlor one step ahead again, as Rosser gets caught in the same hold he submitted to one year ago! Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/k7LEn6oNY3 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021

STRONG airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.