Tonight’s NJPW STRONG is from the Denotation tapings and is the last episode of 2021. In the main event, Tom Lawlor retained the STRONG Openweight Championship against Fred Rosser.
Below are the results and highlights:
* Kevin Knight and The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater and Brogan Finlay
* JR Kratos, Black Tiger, and Royce Isaacs defeated FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) and Rocky Romero
* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Fred Rosser (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)
STRONG airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.