NJPW announced that Strong Star Clark Connors has contracted COVID-19 and will be missing this weekend’s LA Comic Con.

Gabriel Kidd will be taking his place, starting with a meet and greet on December 3.

According to the below statement from NJPW, Clark Connors is experiencing mild symptoms and has not had any close contact with other wrestlers.

As noted, Connors was scheduled for NJPW Strong Nemesis on December 9. NJPW has revealed that his attendance is now subject to a negative test.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Clark Connors has contracted COVID-19 and, as a result, will not be able to make his scheduled appearance at LA Comic Con this weekend. Clark is experiencing mild symptoms, and has not had close contact with other wrestlers. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to Clark’s appearance, and appreciate your understanding. Gabriel Kidd will be attending the event in Clark’s place, with the schedule as follows: Friday December 3 6PM-8PM Gabriel Kidd meet and greet Saturday December 4 10:30am NJPW panel with Gabriel Kidd, Jay White and Fred Rosser Saturday December 4 1PM-3PM Jay White meet and greet Sunday December 5 1PM-3PM Fred Rosser meet and greet Clark’s condition is being monitored, and his attendance at Nemesis on December 9 at Vermont Hollywood will be subject to a negative test. Further updates will be provided.

Connors trained at the NJPW LA Dojo under Katsuyori Shibata. In 2020, the NJPW Strong star won the first-ever “Lion’s Break Crown” tournament. He had defeated Danny Limelight in the finals.