The full card for the NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH event set for Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 3 has been announced.

NJPW and NOAH held a press conference in Japan today to announce 11 matches for the card, including two pre-show matches. Each match will feature wrestlers from NJPW and NOAH.

The event will be headlined by Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada vs. GHC Tag Team Champion Keiji Muto and Kaito Kiyomiya, plus a big 10-man tag team match with NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japón vs. Kongo.

There will also be a match where IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenta teams with NOAH talent. Kenta, Kazushi Sakuraba and Takashi Sugiura will take on IWGP Tag Team Champion Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi and GHC Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima were present for today’s press conference.

The Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 3 NJPW vs. NOAH show will take place on Saturday, January 8 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. It will air live via AbemaTV, and will then be archived for viewing on the NJPW World and Wrestle Universe platforms.

You can see the full 11-match card below, along with press conference video. For those who missed it, you can click here for the full cards for Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 and Night 2.

* Pre-show: Kosei Fujita vs. Yasutaka Yano

* Pre-show: Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima) and Yuji Nagata vs. Funky Express (King Tany, Muhammad Yone, Akitoshi Saito)

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Sho vs. Atsushi Kotoge

* The Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori, Gedo) vs. Stinger (Seiki Yoshioka, GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion & GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata)

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Douki) vs. Yo-Hey and Nosawa Rongai

* Chaos (NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi), Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Daisuke Harada, Hajime Ohara, Daiki Inaba, Akitoshi Saito and Kinya Okada

* Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, IWGP Tag Team Champion Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Yoshinari Ogawa and GHC Tag Team Champion Naomichi Marufuji

* House of Torture (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Evil, Dick Togo) vs. Go Shiozaki and Masa Kitamiya

* IWGP Tag Team Champion Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku vs. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenta, Kazushi Sakuraba and Takashi Sugiura

* Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kaito Kiyomiya and GHC Tag Team Champion Keiji Mutoh

*Los Ingobernables de Japón (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi) vs. Kongo (GHC Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima, GHC National Champion Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke, Aleja)