A six-man No DQ, No Holds Barred match has been announced for next week’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

This week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite saw Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz take a six-man loss to Daniel Garcia and 2point0. The rematch has been announced for next Friday’s AEW Rampage, but it will have a No DQ, No Holds Barred stipulation.

Wednesday’s six-man match saw 2point0’s Matt Lee roll Santana up for the pin. After the match, Chris Jericho made his return to save Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. This led to words between Jericho and Kingston.

This is the only match announced for AEW Rampage on January 7, as of this writing. The show will be taped this Wednesday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, right after the AEW Dynamite TBS premiere goes off the air. Rampage will air one night before AEW’s Battle of The Belts on TNT.

Stay tuned for more.