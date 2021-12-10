AEW star Jon Moxley was recently spotted for the first time since entering an alcohol inpatient treatment program last month.

As seen below, a Jon Moxley fan page on Instagram shared a photo of the former AEW World Champion standing alongside a fan in a store. According to the individual, the picture was taken about two weeks ago when Moxley visited a store to purchase Christmas lights.

It appears Moxley has grown a long beard since his time away from AEW TV.

AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on Moxley during his recent appearance on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker.

“From talking to Renee, he’s doing better and better, which is awesome,” Khan said. “And [I’m] so excited about that.”

Moxley entered an inpatient program for alcohol treatment in the first week of November. He was reportedly in line to wrestle Bryan Danielson at the Full Gear pay-per-view, but was replaced by Miro in the final of AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson won the match to become the No. 1 contender to Hangman Page’s title.

You can see a recent photo of Jon Moxley below.