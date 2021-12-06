AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker has shared a throwback photo of her with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, thanking the WWE NXT Superstar for training her to be a pro wrestler.

According to Baker, Gargano would take time out of his busy schedule and return to Cleveland, Ohio to train her at his Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) Academy.

When I was one of Johnny’s students, we would be so excited to hear all about his early NXT trips before he officially signed. He was busier than ever creating the start of his legacy but he still always made it back to Cleveland to train us. #RebelHeart #JohnnyWrestling

Gargano and LeRae ran the AIW Academy until they were signed by WWE.

As reported earlier, Gargano’s WWE contract ends on Friday, December 10. Johnny Gargano seemingly hinted that he is done with WWE following Sunday’s WarGames event, tweeting a “thank you” message to his peers.

After WarGames went off the air, Gargano told fans that he will “tell all” this Tuesday night on NXT.

