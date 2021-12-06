It appears fans will have to wait until Tuesday’s NXT to know if Sunday’s WarGames event was Johnny Gargano’s final outing in WWE.

After Sunday’s show went off the air, fans at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL chanted “Thank You, Johnny” and “Please Don’t Go” to show their appreciation for Johnny Wrestling.

As seen in the video below, Gargano addressed fans after Team Black & Gold (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) lost to Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller) in the main event.

“Candice [LeRare] is going to be really upset that I just blew our undefeated streak,” Gargano began. “Our WarGames record in our house, so I mean that’s… I’m in trouble when I get home. Trust me, guys.”

An emotional Gargano proceeded to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

“You guys are saying ‘thank you’ to me when, really, I want to say ‘thank you’ to all of you,” Gargano said. “Without all you, there wouldn’t be a Johnny Wrestling, and that’s true. You guys know I love you right back. But, with that love, I am an open book to you guys, and I’m always 100% honest and 100% authentic with you. Because I feel like you guys aren’t just fans, we’ve know each other for such a long time, you guys are like my family. This is like my family.”

In conclusion, Gargano stated that he would address his WWE future on Tuesday.

“And, right now, I’m beat up, I’m sore, I’m tired, I’ve got a lot on my mind,” Gargano admitted. “But, I want to tell you guys everything and will tell you guys everything this Tuesday night. OK? Thank you. And we’ll come right back here Tuesday night and I’m gonna tell you guys everything, OK?”

As reported earlier, Gargano’s WWE contract was previously set to expire on Friday, Dec. 3. However, he would sign a one-week extension to participate in the WarGames match. His contract expires on Friday, Dec. 10.

Johnny Gargano also tweeted a “thank you” message to his peers after Sunday’s event. You can watch a video of him addressing fans below.