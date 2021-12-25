Several wrestlers and wrestling personalities from across promotions took to social media to share Christmas messages.
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, AEW Commentator Jim Ross, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, and many others from the wrestling community shared their holiday messages and photos via Twitter.
You can see all of their posts below.
Merry Christmas 🎁❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/uNgcucFucS
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas everyone ♥️♥️🎄 hope you get to spend it with those you love.
— 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@TheaTrinidad) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas to all my paisans!!🤌🏽🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6YXFUqNR6I
— Tony D’Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) December 25, 2021
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas from the V-Log Crew @Alan_V_Angels @griffgarrison1 @FuegoDelSol #TayConti and #TNTChampion @sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/9Rqn0mXyOX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 25, 2021
MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 @AEW pic.twitter.com/OxIMDhNWf2
— Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) December 25, 2021
Happy Holidays from #WWEShop! #WWE pic.twitter.com/bnbhEOjDWC
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) December 25, 2021
Thank you @MACHE275 for absolutely killing these custom @Halo Jordans for @AdamColePro! 🎄🎅🏼👟#MerryChristmas #BAYBAY #halo pic.twitter.com/DRwD26RDtr
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) December 25, 2021
happy holidays to everyone except the people that call us “ass boys”…..those people I hope get zero gifts and stub their toe pic.twitter.com/V6Pl0K9Kp7
— colten gunn (@coltengunn) December 25, 2021
MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM JAX BEACH! 🌴🤠 pic.twitter.com/i2VMACQcFN
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 25, 2021
From me and mine to you and yours:
MERRY CHRISTMAS! 🎄🎁 🎅❤️
It is official… I hope you’re surrounded by the ones you love!
(And thanks to @hardygirl84 for the art!) pic.twitter.com/dnZKj7piyg
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/eCnTGTs8XX
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas everyone❤️ pic.twitter.com/dBtWshrj2G
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas!!!! Hope everyone has a great holiday, eat a ton of food, relax and watch endless Christmas movies!! 🎄❤️
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) December 25, 2021
#MerryChristmas from my crazy family to yours! pic.twitter.com/G9MkItDHwh
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 25, 2021
Not even Santa was safe from @steveaustinBSR 🎅🍻
(via @WWENetwork) pic.twitter.com/1BX0PMCvXt
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 25, 2021
🎄 2021 with my 🐍
💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/d8RxjlTZvJ
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas from dark order! pic.twitter.com/n3TzttTToz
— Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas Everyone! pic.twitter.com/WdetV8EWF0
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) December 25, 2021
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! pic.twitter.com/zeDAbOCtYo
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas from The Wrestlings! Love y’all! 🎄❤️🎅🤶🐶 pic.twitter.com/SOQs3vl3dc
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 25, 2021
Creepy Santa # 15.
Luther Clause…. 👉🤪
Happy Holidays to EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/OeRYh4LUCp
— Luther (@KillLutherKill) December 25, 2021
Happy Holidays from All Elite Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/jBx28zhFqu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 25, 2021
Apparently me and little Brodie had the same idea for a Christmas pic. It’s like lookin into a time machine of myself 20 years ago. Merry Christmas from the Bark Order. #X #AEW #DarkOrder #BarkOrder #ExaltedSon #HandPicked #Champ #George pic.twitter.com/3Ac57dkipF
— Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas from my fam to yours fam #MerryChristmas #TheFAM pic.twitter.com/76kJs7tl0v
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas To My Friends & Family All Around The World! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/ecN3grzot2
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas ❤️💚 @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/MquIZjN9fc
— Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) December 25, 2021
Happy holidays to all those celebrating this season! pic.twitter.com/qo4MFFHAgD
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Celebrate today with someone who loves you as much as @RandyOrton loves @SuperKingOfBros‘ holiday cookies. #WWEHappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/pY0XrKuIbT
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
In 16yrs, this’ll be a heavier lift Santa. 🎅🏾 #MerryChristmas #MercedesAMG pic.twitter.com/rcxnmr3hdx
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas one and all!
I’m basking in my genius; setting up my son’s Nintendo switch in a guest room so I can sneak a cheeky nap whilst “helping” him figure out the game. pic.twitter.com/1ameEG0MUz
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 from family to yours 💙❤️🔥 #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/3jgZqtEwhu
— Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) December 25, 2021
Happy Holidays from our fam to yours 🎁 Can you guess which AEW wrestlers inspired these gifts? Catch #AEWRampage Holiday Bash tonight at 9/8c pic.twitter.com/TNopXnpGNg
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/poBcF1ycuu
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 25, 2021
Thanks Santa @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/sX7vsgC12n
— Dexter Lumis (@DexterLumis) December 25, 2021
Happy Holidays to you all. Especially those that have been reaching out lately. I see you. And I appreciate you.
Whatever your situation, whatever your beliefs…. I wish you well. May this day be worthy of you. Well wishes. Forward march. pic.twitter.com/Qxhfx5uUq3
— Festive Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 25, 2021