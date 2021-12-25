Several wrestlers and wrestling personalities from across promotions took to social media to share Christmas messages.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, AEW Commentator Jim Ross, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, and many others from the wrestling community shared their holiday messages and photos via Twitter.

You can see all of their posts below.

Merry Christmas everyone ♥️♥️🎄 hope you get to spend it with those you love. — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@TheaTrinidad) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas to all my paisans!!🤌🏽🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6YXFUqNR6I — Tony D’Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) December 25, 2021

happy holidays to everyone except the people that call us “ass boys”…..those people I hope get zero gifts and stub their toe pic.twitter.com/V6Pl0K9Kp7 — colten gunn (@coltengunn) December 25, 2021

MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM JAX BEACH! 🌴🤠 pic.twitter.com/i2VMACQcFN — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 25, 2021

From me and mine to you and yours:

MERRY CHRISTMAS! 🎄🎁 🎅❤️ It is official… I hope you’re surrounded by the ones you love! (And thanks to @hardygirl84 for the art!) pic.twitter.com/dnZKj7piyg — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas!!!! Hope everyone has a great holiday, eat a ton of food, relax and watch endless Christmas movies!! 🎄❤️ — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) December 25, 2021

🎄 2021 with my 🐍

💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/d8RxjlTZvJ — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas from dark order! pic.twitter.com/n3TzttTToz — Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas from The Wrestlings! Love y’all! 🎄❤️🎅🤶🐶 pic.twitter.com/SOQs3vl3dc — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 25, 2021

Creepy Santa # 15. Luther Clause…. 👉🤪 Happy Holidays to EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/OeRYh4LUCp — Luther (@KillLutherKill) December 25, 2021

Happy Holidays from All Elite Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/jBx28zhFqu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas To My Friends & Family All Around The World! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/ecN3grzot2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 25, 2021

Happy holidays to all those celebrating this season! pic.twitter.com/qo4MFFHAgD — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas one and all! I’m basking in my genius; setting up my son’s Nintendo switch in a guest room so I can sneak a cheeky nap whilst “helping” him figure out the game. pic.twitter.com/1ameEG0MUz — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 from family to yours 💙❤️‍🔥 #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/3jgZqtEwhu — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) December 25, 2021

Happy Holidays from our fam to yours 🎁 Can you guess which AEW wrestlers inspired these gifts? Catch #AEWRampage Holiday Bash tonight at 9/8c pic.twitter.com/TNopXnpGNg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 25, 2021