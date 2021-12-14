Daniel Garcia is headed to The Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG announced last night that Garcia is the sixth confirmed entrant for the 2022 BOLA tournament. Garcia joins Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and Jonah Rock as confirmed BOLA 2022 participants.

Garcia responded to PWG’s BOLA announcement and wrote, “I’m eating with a lot on my plate so I chew faster”

Garcia recently made his PWG debut in a loss to new ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham at the “It’s A Long Way To The Top” event in late November, but this will be his first Battle of Los Angeles.

Garcia is mainly found on AEW programming these days, but he’s also working for NJPW Strong, AAW, DEFY, and others. He last worked for AEW on the November 26 edition of AEW Rampage, losing to Eddie Kingston, but will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dark episode, teaming with 2point0 against Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

