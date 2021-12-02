AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks have been named the #1 tag team in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

PWI announced their Tag Team 50 rankings for 2021 today, and the top spot was taken by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

“Congratulations to Matt & Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, for ranking #1 in the second annual PWI #TagTeam50! To see who else made the cut, grab the digital edition or preorder the print magazine from http://pwi-online.com,” PWI tweeted.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers were ranked #2, while IWGP Tag Team Champions Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. of The Dangerous Tekkers were ranked #3, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos ranked #4, and Goddess of Stardom Champions Syuri and Giulia of ALK ranked #5.

The Bucks responded to the #1 ranking on Twitter and wrote, “Duh.”

The inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 was released in 2020 with AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR taking the top spot. The Bucks ranked #11 last year.

The second annual Tag Team 50 list is available now in the new issue of PWI, featuring WWE Champion Big E on the cover.

