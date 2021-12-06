Scott Garland, AKA one-third of the attitude era faction ‘Too Cool’ Scotty 2 Hotty, tweeted out that his non-compete clause with WWE ends December 23rd, two days before Christmas. Scotty 2 Hotty had been a trainer and coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida since 2016. In the same tweet which can be seen below, Scotty 2 Hotty described his top 10 goals that he wishes to accomplish in 2022.

Five of the goals he listed in his tweet include the fact that he wants to “HAVE FUN.” His other goals for 2022 feature wrestling in Japan, wrestling in the United Kingdom, wrestling in front of his kids, and wrestling on national television. His top goal listed in the tweet is that he has the desire to wrestle in Mexico for the first time in his entire career.

My non compete with WWE ends Dec. 23. Here are my top 10 goals for 2022 It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks, filled with so many positive texts, comments, and phone calls. It has been overwhelming awesome and I can’t thank you all enough. Can’t wait to see you all in 2022 pic.twitter.com/FYltCzsuWq — Scott Garland (@TheScotty2Hotty) December 6, 2021

Scotty 2 Hotty took to Instagram a couple of weeks ago to speak on his release from WWE. He stated how much he loved working with NXT and how proud he is of the brand. Below is the caption from the Instagram post.

“Today, I have asked for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment. 30 years ago I stepped into a WWE ring for the very first time. I have lived my dream 100 times over. Some of my most special memories will always be from the last five years working with NXT. The black and gold brand was something special and I am proud to have been a small part of that. I always promised myself that I would never be part of something solely for the paycheck and that was where I was at. I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do. Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know. [folded hands emoji]”