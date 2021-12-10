As we’ve noted, Johnny Gargano reportedly became a free agent at midnight following the expiration of his WWE contract.

JONAH, fka Bronson Reed in WWE, reacted to the news by posting a picture from the 5-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver XXX. Damian Priest would eventually win the match that also featured Gargano, Reed, Cameron Grimes and Velveteen Dream.

JONAH wrote the caption, “Free.” to reference the possible end to Gargano’s run with WWE.

Although Gargano didn’t re-sign with WWE, Fightful Select reported that his departure was “incredibly amicable” and the door was left open by both sides to work together in the future. It was also noted that people within WWE were still hopeful that Gargano returns to the company.

Gargano was written off WWE TV this Tuesday following a brutal attack at the hands of Grayson Waller.

JONAH defeated Gargano on the May 18 episode of NXT to capture the NXT North American Championship. After dropping the title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott a month later, he would be released by WWE on August 6.

The 330-pounder debuted for IMPACT at Turning Point, marking his second post WWE appearance, his first being with NJPW. You can see JONAH’s tweet below.