In a recent interview with Metro, Rhea Ripley detailed the similarities between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and her own tag team with Nikki A.S.H.

Ripley and the “Almost a Superhero” formed an unlikely team earlier this year, and the pairing happened in the midst of a similar odd couple storyline featuring Randy Orton and Riddle.

The Nightmare reflected on an unseen moment on RAW where she pointed out the similarities between the two teams, during a backstage conversation with Nikki.

“When we came back from break, RK-Bro’s promo was at that time and it was on the big screen,” Ripley recalled. “I was watching it with Nikki, and I was like, ‘Look it’s us!’ I was pointing at it and I looked into the crowd like, ‘It’s the guy version of us!’

“This guy in the crowd just burst out laughing. [laughs] I love it, I love it so much and I think they’re just incredible.”

Speaking further on the similar dynamic between the two tag teams, Ripley described Nikki and Riddle as her and Orton’s “little siblings.”

“They’re so funny, and Riddle is just so annoying to Randy and I love every minute of it, it’s exactly how Nikki is to me,” Ripley laughed. “They’re like our little siblings, you know? You can’t hate them! You just tolerate them.”

Ripley admitted that her unlikely pairing with Nikki has helped her grow as a person and performer.

“I think it’s been a good learning curve for me,” Ripley said. “(To) not always be angry at the world and to enjoy everything, and show people I can be this other person as well.

“I do have different sides to myself and my character – it’s not really a character, but to me. I think it’s been really intriguing to everyone. They’re slowly seeing me open up and blossom into the Rhea Ripley that you see, and it’s because of Nikki.”