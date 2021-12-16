As we’ve noted, AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson fought to a 60-minute draw on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
The match received a lot of praise on social media, with several former and current wrestlers chiming in with their views. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was floored by the contest as well, praising Page and Danielson for setting “a new bar” and putting on a pro wrestling clinic that “the wrestling world can learn from.”
I’ve Done So Many Hour Draws, Some Great, Some Average! Tonight, You Gentlemen Set A New Bar!! The Wrestling World Can Learn From @theAdamPage & @bryandanielson! CONGRATULATIONS! WOOOOO! @AEW #AEWDynamite
Towards the final seconds of the bout, Page seemingly had the match won with a Buckshot Lariat, but couldn’t cover Danielson before the time ran out. The announcers agreed they were hoping to see a rematch down the road. Bryan’s AEW in-ring debut against Kenny Omega also ended in a 30-minute draw.
AEW’s YouTube channel has uploaded a near 9-minute video with the highlights of the Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page match. You can click here to watch the video.
HELLUVA PRO WRESTLING MATCH! @AEW#Proud
@theAdamPage @bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/r0Ymlv1CGV
