Impact Wrestling star Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19.

Swann was scheduled to challenge AAW World Champion Mat Fitchett at Thursday’s AAW Unstoppable event in Chicago, but he missed the show due to a positive COVID-19 test result, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

AAW reportedly tested all talent who competed at Thursday’s show, and even provided COVID-19 tests for fans in attendance.

There’s no word on how long Swann will be out of action. He is scheduled to participate in the 10-man Hardcore War at the Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 8, teaming with Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, Heath and Rhino to take on Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) and Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering).

Stay tuned fro more on Swann.