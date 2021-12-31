Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Hard To Kill pay-per-view is officially sold out.

Impact announced today that the January 8 Hard To Kill pay-per-view from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas is now sold out.

“Saturday January 8th #IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill IS SOLD OUT! You can still catch the action LIVE on PPV from @thefactoryDE in Dallas, Texas!,” they wrote on Twitter today.

Stay tuned for more on Hard To Kill and be sure to join us next Saturday for live coverage. Below is the current card, along with the sell out announcement:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander