A big Title vs. Title Unification Match has been announced for the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil episode.

The unification bout will see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong take on NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. After weeks of The Diamond Mine feuding with Hayes and others, Malcolm Bivens issued the challenge during tonight’s NXT 2.0 show, and Hayes later accepted.

A contract signing for Strong vs. Hayes will take place next Tuesday night. It will be moderated by Wade Barrett.

It appears New Year’s Evil will mark the end of the NXT Cruiserweight Title. There were recent reports on WWE planning major changes for the title, and potentially going as far as doing away with the title as a part of an overall plan to modify the cruiserweight division. There was also talk of change the name of the weekly WWE 205 Live show, to go along with changes to the title. It remains to be seen if they will move in this direction, but the Title vs. Title announcement is a good sign that they are.

The NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 episode will air live on January 4 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s NXT 2.0, along with the current card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes