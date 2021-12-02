The future of WWE’s Cruiserweight Championship appears to be uncertain. Despite the title being regularly featured as part of NXT 2.0, there could be changes coming in the near future.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he has heard of plans for WWE to ditch the Cruiserweight Championship in order to change things. As seen on NXT television this week, Joe Gacy teased an All-Inclusive Title coming in.

In the past, people in charge wanted to make the 205 weight limit legitimate. Wrestlers were told to cut weight in order to be involved, but those restrictions could be set to change moving forwards.

Right now, Gacy is feuding with Roderick Strong for the Cruiserweight Championship. Of course, he is over the traditional 205 weight limit, which showcases WWE could be changing its stance. During NXT 2.0 this week, Gacy mentioned the idea of an All-Inclusive Championship.

Joe Gacy will be challenging for the Cruiserweight Championship this Sunday at WarGames. He will go one-on-one with Roderick Strong during the event. It is currently unknown if WWE will change the title this weekend should Gacy win it.