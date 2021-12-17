Game Changer Wrestling announced Thursday night that Jonathan Gresham will be defending the ROH World Championship against AJ Gray at “Blood On The Hills.”

GCW announced, “The JON GRESHAM vs AJ GRAY match at #GCWBlood will now be for the ROH World Championship and will be contested under Pure Rules!”

Jonathan Gresham became the ROH Champion last weekend after defeating Jay Lethal at Final Battle. ROH is currently on a major hiatus until April 2022.

“Blood On The Hills” is this Friday, December 17. The event will be at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Below is the updated lineup for Friday’s GCW event:

* Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne

* Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. AJ Gray (ROH World Championship Match)

* Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green vs. BUSSY (EFFY and Allie Katch)

* Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice

* The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. Brody King and PCO (GCW Tag Team Championship Match):

* Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver (No Rope Barbed Wire Match)

“GCW: Blood On The Hills” will be available to stream on FITE.