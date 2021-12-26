Game Changer Wrestling announced tonight that Jonathan Gresham will be defending the ROH World Championship on January 15, 2022.

Gresham will be defending the title against pro wrestling legend 2 Cold Scorpio at “Say You Will” at Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Before he defends the title against the four-time ECW World Television Champion, Gresham will be defending the ROH title against Chris Sabin at Impact’s pay-per-view, “Hard To Kill” on January 8.

Gresham successfully defended the ROH championship against AJ Gray at the December 17 GCW event, “Blood on the Hills.”

Other matches on the card include Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae and PCO vs. AJ Gray. GCW Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe, Ricky Morton, Bandido, and Dark Sheik are also set to appear at “Say You Will.”

The event will be available to stream live on FITE.

Below is the promotion’s announcement: