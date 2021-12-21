The ROH World Title will be defended at The Wrld On GCW.

Game Changer Wrestling announced on Monday that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend against Blake Christian at the big Hammerstein Ballroom event on Sunday, January 23 in New York City.

Christian vs. Gresham is the first match announced for The Wrld On GCW. As seen below, GCW released a video with Christian saying the match isn’t about the ROH World Title, but about being accepted as one of the best in the world.

Christian also tweeted on the match and wrote, “This is more than the @ringofhonor world championship. It’s about recognition, acceptance, acknowledgment. At the Hammerstein the whole word finds out.

Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to win the vacant ROH World Title at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 11. While ROH is on a hiatus until April 2022, Gresham will continue to defend the strap at various indie events, under ROH Pure Title rules. His first title defense was this past Friday night at GCW’s Blood on The Hills event, where he retained over AJ Gray. He then retained over Adam Priest at Saturday’s New South Pro event.

The Wrld On GCW, which is sold out, will also feature an appearance by AEW’s Eddie Kingston, among others. The inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremoy will also be held that night, presented by GCW and Orange Crush. Jerry Lynn, Homicide, Ruckus and Dave Prazark will be honored.

Stay tuned for more on GCW’s big event at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Below is the promo on Christian vs. Gresham:

