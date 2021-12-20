WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and reacted to being on the official promotional poster for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

It was revealed over the weekend how Reigns is featured by himself on the WWE Day 1 poster. Reigns took to Twitter today and continued his “Needle Mover” gimmick in responding to the poster.

“I am the one. #NeedleMover,” Reigns wrote.

This comes after WWE released a new “Needle Mover” t-shirt for Reigns last week, which is a reference to a jab at AEW star CM Punk from months back.

Reigns will defend his title against Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE Day 1, which takes place on New Year’s Day at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

You can see Reigns’ full tweet below: