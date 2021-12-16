MJF referred to CM Punk as “the new Ryback” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of his Dynamite Diamond Ring Match against Dante Martin, MJF cut a promo to address Punk declaring his intentions to pursue the AEW World Championship on last week’s show.

“I didn’t realize that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming matches against underwhelming opponents made you championship material,” MJF told Punk. “I thought that just made you the new Ryback.”

Ryback has taken to Twitter to respond to MJF’s insult. The Big Guy included a picture of Punk following his UFC debut in 2016.

Thanks for the shoutout @The_MJF Now you have your big chance at being an enhancement talent working with an underwhelming opponent. #FeedMeMore

As noted earlier, Punk and MJF will share the ring for the first time during next week’s “Holiday Bash” edition of Dynamite. Punk, Sting & Darby Allin will face MJF & FTR (Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheeler) in a Trios Match.

You can watch the video of MJF referencing Ryback below.

