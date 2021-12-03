ECW Original Sabu is headed home to Detroit.

GCW announced today that Sabu will have a homecoming at their Most Notorious event on Friday, January 14 at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI.

There is no word on who Sabu will wrestle that night, if he wrestles at all, but GCW noted that they will be honoring the legendary hardcore wrestler that night. Sabu gave an interview back in early November where he said his health isn’t doing so good, and indicated that his in-ring career may be coming to an end. You can click here for those comments.

Sabu made his GCW debut back in August 2018 at Joey Janela’s Lost In New York event, losing to then-GCW World Heavyweight Champion Nick Gage. He returned to GCW in October 2020 for a win over Matthew Justice at The Last Resort.

GCW also announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton is returning to the company in January. He will work the Most Notorious event in Detroit, and then the Say You Will event the next night, January 15, at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Tickets for both events went on sale today, via the links seen in the tweets below. Rhino was previously announced for the Detroit date, while PCO was previously announced for the Hoffman Estates event.

Stay tuned for more.

