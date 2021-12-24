Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well.

The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut.

The Legend vs. Sarray match received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time, but now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match had to be heavily edited before it made it to TV.

It was noted that this was one of WWE’s most-edited matches. The bout was cut down to 3 minutes of “highlights” and still in that form it was described as the worst WWE TV match this year. Legend is being blamed for the match.

Legend, who has hosted the “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” segments on WWE NXT TV, played college basketball and then briefly played with the WNBA before getting into pro wrestling, and would be one of the most accomplished female athletes on the roster. WWE likely put Legend with Sarray because she is one of the best pro wrestlers in the NXT women’s division.

