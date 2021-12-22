While interacting with fans at a recent autograph signing with Signed By Superstars, Scarlett Bordeaux revealed that she was originally supposed to manage United States Champion Damian Priest in the WWE.

“I don’t know if you know this, but the original plan was for me to manage Damian Priest, because we weren’t sure if Kross was going to be free,” Scarlett revealed. “Then Kross got signed (by WWE).”

Bordeaux didn’t go into specifics on whether she would have managed Priest on just NXT or also the main roster. She would eventually serve as a valet to her fiancé Karrion Kross (Killer Kross) during her NXT run.

Bordeaux was signed by WWE in November 2019, prior to watch she worked with Kross on the indie circuit. It wasn’t until February of 2020 that Kross joined WWE.

Both Bordeaux and Kross were released by WWE as part of the November 4 budget cuts. While Kross had a brief run on RAW, Bordeaux was never called up to WWE’s main roster.

Bordeaux has already returned to the indie scene after her WWE non-compete clause expired, with Kross set to become free on February 2, 2021. As we’ve noted, Kross recently joined the Control Your Narrative movement, alongside EC3 and Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman).

