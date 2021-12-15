Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) has apparently linked up with EC3 and his Control Your Narrative brand.

As seen below, EC3 and Adam Scherr (aka Titan, fka Braun Strowman) both posted images with Kross this week, indicating that he is now a part of their movement.

“It is through this #awakening I have seen the #gatekeepers of this #industry are nothing when they face of men of action. There is no defense for those with free will. Those who hear the cheers of their ancestors. Those who feel the beat of their wild hearts #ControlYourNarrative,” EC3 wrote.

Kross posted the same graphic to Instagram and wrote, “Some decisions in life are out of our hands, however… If you could be the worst enemy to the system or absolutely nothing; Which would you be? Choose to control. [hourglass emoji]”

Kross also re-tweeted a recent CYN promo from Scherr and EC3, which you can see below.

“We go where we want when we want!!!! #YouveBeenWarned,” Scherr captioned the promo with.

The CYN group includes Westin Blake (fka Wesley Blake) and others. The group appeared with EC3 at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view and took out Isom, Brian Johnson and Dak Draper.

EC3 launched the CYN movement earlier this year and has promoted two “Free The Narrative” events under the banner. The inaugural event held back in May saw him defeat Matt Cardona in the main event, while the second event, released in October, featured Scherr defeating EC3 in the main event.

It remains to be seen what Kross, Scherr and EC3 have planned for the coming months, but we will keep you updated.

Kross was released from his WWE contract back on Thursday, November 4, along with fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux and other talents, reportedly due to budget cuts. While Scarlett became a free agent on Saturday, December 4 when her 30-day non-compete clause expired, Kross won’t become a free agent until Wednesday, February 2 when his 90-day WWE non-compete expires. Kross has been announced for a ring return on Saturday, February 5 at the WrestlePro Killer Instinct event in Rahway, NJ, against Flip Gordon. That event will also feature Scarlett’s in-ring return as she faces Harley Cameron in her wrestling debut. Cameron is the fiancee of WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn. Kross and Scarlett are being booked for various indie events over the next few months.

