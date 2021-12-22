Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) is set to make his GCW debut on New Year’s Day.

GCW has announced Scotty vs. AEW star Joey Janela for their Die 4 This event, which takes place on Saturday, January 1 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ.

The match was announced after Scotty recently called out Janela on Twitter. Janela expressed frustration over his Die 4 This match against Drew Parker being nixed due to Japanese COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“[pleading face emoji] Pleading face Was looking forward to wrestling Drew on New Year’s Day.. we will have to reschedule for later this year, but now who wants to step up to the plate?,” Janela wrote.

Scotty responded, “I heard it’s a little cold for baseball in Atlantic City this time of year, but I’m down to take a little batting practice anyways… What do ya think, Bad Boy?”

GCW responded to Scotty with several “monocle” emoji and Janela wrote back, “Excuse me?”

GCW then announced the match and Janela welcomed Scotty back to the ring.

“Welcome back @TheScotty2Hotty First match in 6 years! Time to burn it down with The Bad Boy in Atlantic City! [fire emoji],” Janela wrote.

Scotty then made two follow-up tweets where he said the match sounds “FUN,” calling on Janela to bring it. Scotty recently announced his pro wrestling goals for 2022 and one of those was to have “FUN” in the ring.

As we’ve noted, Scotty announced in November that he had requested his WWE release after working as a WWE Performance Center Coach since 2016. He then revealed that he was taking bookings for in-ring action, and had several significant wrestling goals for 2022, including the one mentioned above.

GCW’s Die 4 This event will also feature Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch, Tracy Williams vs. Calvin Tankman, plus an appearance by Homicide. The event will air live on FITE TV. FITE responded to the Janela vs. Scotty announcement and wrote, “Holy s***!!!! This match alone is worth the cost!”

Stay tuned for more.

