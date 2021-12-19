Over the past week, several former WWE Superstars were announced for WrestleCon 2022.

As noted in November, Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) was the first one to be announced for the convention.

Matt Cardona was announced this Monday while his fiancée Chelsea Green was revealed as a guest on Thursday.

WrestleCon announced Scarlett Bordeaux this afternoon and Killer Kross on Friday.

Swoggle and Brian Myers were also revealed this week as upcoming guests.

Below is a list of stars so far for WrestleCon 2022:

* Windham Rotunda

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

The convention will run from Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5 in Dallas Texas.

It’s time for a Monday morning talent announcement! Welcome to WrestleCon Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/2wQaOuXhyf — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 13, 2021

Oh look! @MajorWFPod is sponsoring more talent! Swoggle is coming to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/n7YE5gjpWr — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 15, 2021

Everyone welcome Brian Myers to WrestleCon! 🤠 @Myers_Wrestling pic.twitter.com/ZQr3sJHcp5 — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 14, 2021

We love a hot mess! Welcome Chelsea Green to WrestleCon, sponsored by @MajorWFPod @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/yQK9qwYw3A — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 16, 2021

Next up! Killer Kross!! Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/RhPOgc7tgZ — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 17, 2021