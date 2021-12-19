Over the past week, several former WWE Superstars were announced for WrestleCon 2022.

As noted in November, Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) was the first one to be announced for the convention.

Matt Cardona was announced this Monday while his fiancée Chelsea Green was revealed as a guest on Thursday.

WrestleCon announced Scarlett Bordeaux this afternoon and Killer Kross on Friday.

Swoggle and Brian Myers were also revealed this week as upcoming guests.

Below is a list of stars so far for WrestleCon 2022:

* Windham Rotunda

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

The convention will run from Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5 in Dallas Texas.

 

