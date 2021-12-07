Since the tragic news that Triple H had to take a leave of absence from his role in NXT to deal with a heart issue following a cardiac event, it was reported that both Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard had taken over his role with NXT.

During a special interview with TVInsider.com, Shawn Michaels spoke about the responsibilities he’s taken on with NXT due to Triple H having to focus on his health. The Heartbreak Kid said he and the rest of the team Triple H established to run NXT are still doing that, it’s just now Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are giving them direction instead of his former DX partner.

“I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week,” Michaels said reflecting on recent years. “People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter [Triple H] put in place doing it here.

Shawn Michaels also spoke about the learning curve he’s undergone now that he’s been thrust into this new position with NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about enjoying stepping in for Triple H and helping him in this time of need.

“I love learning and growing in the different aspects of WWE, but I have a greater appreciation for everything he took on. I now understand how you can not return a text when you get it. I’ve never had so many emails, learning computer stuff. Things I swore I would never want to do. But I have since learned to do that. It has been a blast. To be able to step in for my friend is my honor to do.”

