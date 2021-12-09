In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Sonya Deville shed light on her experience working as an on-air authority figure on WWE TV, and spending a lot of time backstage with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“Yeah, that’s been really cool. Working with Vince lately has probably been my favorite thing in my career thus far,” Deville said. “He’s just so knowledgeable and just so respectable to be around. And just to be in segments with him, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I don’t have many fangirl moments. But I was kind of freaking out.”

Deville added, “And he’s so cool, and we were in there for hours working on stuff. He’s just so helpful. And he’s always been supportive of my career and what I wanted to do.”

Deville reiterated that she aspires to eventually transition from pro wrestling to the world of acting.

“I took my first acting class when I was like 13 years old in south Jersey,” Deville revealed. “I’ve always had a passion for theater, and drama, and acting. It sounds weird and corny, but it’s almost therapeutic for me to get into a role and just immerse myself in it and just be somebody else.

“And I love doing that with what I do right now, but I would love to further that one day. And I think that a path like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena is admirable to almost anybody in the company. And I’d love to be one of the females to make that transition so hugely as well.”

This Friday night on SmackDown, Deville is advertised to return to in-ring action in a singles match against Naomi. However, the announcement could be a swerve. If the match does take place, it will be Deville’s first singles match in 474 days. She took a hiatus from in-ring competition following her loss to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020. Deville did team up with Shayna Baszler to defeat Naomi in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match on the Oct. 15 SmackDown, but never really got physical.