There was a combined event held by MLW’s Azteca Underground and The Crash in Tijuana, Mexico that took place this past Friday, 12/3. There was an estimated 4,500 – 5,000 fans in attendance at the event, as seen in the pictures below.
Here are full results from MLW x The Crash In Tijuana:
*Proximo defeated Toto.
*Mecha Wolf 450 defeated Extreme Tiger.
*Lucha Trios Match: Aramis & Black Destiny & Myzteziz Jr. defeated Arez & Black Danger & Dinamic.
*Mads Krugger defeats Bestia 666 in a Ladder Match.
*MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 defeated Aero Star & Drago.
*Psycho Clown defeats Richard Holliday.
*Trios Match: El Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. defeated MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane & Davey Richards & Rey Horus.
*Hardcore Match: MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone & Pagano defeated Black Taurus & MLW Carribean Champion King Muertes.
Below are some photos from the MLW X The Crash In Tijuana, Mexico event:
