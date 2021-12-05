There was a combined event held by MLW’s Azteca Underground and The Crash in Tijuana, Mexico that took place this past Friday, 12/3. There was an estimated 4,500 – 5,000 fans in attendance at the event, as seen in the pictures below.

Here are full results from MLW x The Crash In Tijuana:

*Proximo defeated Toto.

*Mecha Wolf 450 defeated Extreme Tiger.

*Lucha Trios Match: Aramis & Black Destiny & Myzteziz Jr. defeated Arez & Black Danger & Dinamic.

*Mads Krugger defeats Bestia 666 in a Ladder Match.

*MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 defeated Aero Star & Drago.

*Psycho Clown defeats Richard Holliday.

*Trios Match: El Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. defeated MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane & Davey Richards & Rey Horus.

*Hardcore Match: MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone & Pagano defeated Black Taurus & MLW Carribean Champion King Muertes.

Below are some photos from the MLW X The Crash In Tijuana, Mexico event: