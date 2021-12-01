WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award at the March of Dimes’ 38th Annual Sports Luncheon on Tuesday.

McMahon was joined by her father, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. She took to Twitter today to comment on the award, and WWE’s partnership with the March of Dimes. She also shared photos from the event.

Tuesday’s luncheon, held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, was hosted by the March of Dimes Greater New York/New Jersey Market. McMahon was honored along with Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren, who received the Sports Leadership Award. Longtime NHL player Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers and 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix were also honored with the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards.

March of Dimes noted in a recent press release, “As Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon is responsible for ensuring WWE’s global brand strength and growth across all lines of business. Stephanie oversees WWE’s Brand, Marketing, Community Relations and Pop Culture strategies as well as WWE’s Global Sales and Partnerships Division. Among her many contributions, she has been the driving force behind WWE’s Women’s Evolution, which has given female performers an equal share of the spotlight both in and out of the ring. Prior to being named Chief Brand Officer in 2013, Stephanie was Executive Vice President, Creative and was the first woman to lead WWE’s Creative Writing, Digital Media, Talent Relations, Talent Brand Management and Live Events businesses. Over the years, she has been recognized by Forbes in the publication’s annual World’s Most Influential CMO list, and in 2020 she was named the world’s most influential female CMO and earned the #2 position overall. Additionally, Adweek has included Stephanie in their list of the Most Powerful Women in Sports for the past five years and previously chose her as a 2019 Brand Genius honoree.”

Thank you @MarchofDimes for the honor of the Corporate Leadership Award and congratulations to my fellow honorees! @WWE is proud to join #MarchofDimes' fight for the health of all moms & babies. This #GivingTuesday please consider donating at: https://t.co/0LQbfhikxv pic.twitter.com/ZTTF45t4Cs — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 1, 2021