Su Yung revealed she and her husband, Impact star Rich Swann are expecting their first child.

Before the conclusion of part two of “Impact Wrestling’s Best of 2021,” the Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren) appear and talk about not being able to claim any souls for Yung.

Brandi Lauren: The silence. The silence is deafening. Where’s mother? Kimber Lee: Take refuge in the silence because we have failed mother. We haven’t provided her with the souls. If we don’t provide mother with souls, she will take what she needs. Brandi Lauren: Mother.

Su Yung then appears and tells them that their time has come and “attacks them.” She then looks down and reveals that she is pregnant, saying, “Your time is near.”

The former Impact Knockouts Champion also took to social media to share a link to her baby registry on Amazon. According to the site, the baby’s due date is February 14, 2022.

We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to extend congratulations to the couple.

Below is a video of the segment as well as related tweets:

f o r m y m o n s t e rhttps://t.co/HrI5ymYPjK — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) December 31, 2021

Congratulations finally! I’ve been keeping this a secret so damn long it’s been killing me. I am so excited for you❤️❤️❤️ — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) December 31, 2021