AEW’s Tay Conti was a recent guest on Elite POV where she spoke about her original goal to compete at WrestleMania. After not competing at the Olympic Games, she switched it for that, which is something she achieved.

“When I signed with WWE before, I was like, ‘well, I didn’t go to the Olympics, I didn’t get a medal. So how do I put this dream into my new career?’ For me it was like, ‘WrestleMania is my Olympic Games.’ I was lke, ‘I want to get there and that’s how I’m going to feel like my dream is coming true,’ and thank god I did. The battle royal was something so special to me. I was like, ‘damn it, I feel like I made it.’”

Tay Conti also spoke about some of the achievements she’s had outside of the ring. This includes getting her own t-shirt and an action figure, which she admitted is her favorite thing.

“I didn’t even know and they just showed me and I was like, ‘oh my god. That has my face. I have a shirt with my face on.’ But my action figure was like something else,” Conti said. “That’s my favorite thing ever. I bought thirty for my whole family.

“It was crazy because they gave it to me on the PPV, the same day as the PPV. So I was over-emotional, I was super nervous with my match,” she said. “They made a video, I didn’t see the video yet but they were recording it. They gave it to me and I just cried.”

Tay Conti is well-known for being a big fan of Japanese wrestling and she believes that is possibly down to her Judo background. The AEW star then revealed that wrestling in Japan is a goal for her.

“I started watching Japanese matches. Maybe because of Judo too, I made the whole connection in my mind, I fell in love. I love the Japanese style, it’s like my favorite style ever,” Conti stated. “I don’t know, I really want to go to Japan, of course, I hope next year I can do it, it’s one of my biggest goals for sure. I want to go there and learn, and get hit in the face, and hit people in the face.”

