The Briscoes are set to defend the GCW Tag Titles at the GCW event “Blood on the Hills.”

Game Changer Wrestling announced on December 3 that Jay and Mark Briscoe will be defending the titles against PCO and Brody King.

The Briscoes won the tag titles in October at GCW War Ready after defeating Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice).

“Blood on the Hills” is on December 17 in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Below is the updated lineup:

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Brody King and PCO (GCW World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green vs. BUSSY (Effy and Allie Katch)

* Bandido vs. Alex Christian

* Jonathan Gresham vs. AJ Gray

* Tony Deppen vs. Jigsaw

* Jacob Fatu vs. Dark Sheik