ROH World Champion Bandido made his debut for Game Changer Wrestling at their So High event last night in Houston, Texas.
After a record-breaking, sold-out show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, New York, GCW came back with another violent showcase for fans. Bandido went one-on-one against Tony Deppen in his impressive GCW debut match, emerging victorious after a knee to Tony’s forehead and a rebound German suplex.
The main event saw Effy defeat Sadika in a brutal deathmatch where at one point, a laceration on Effy’s shoulder was bleeding so much that they attempted to bandage him up during the bout.
You can see the full results below:
* Dante Leon (C) beat Jack Cartwheel (Loko Wrestling Championship)
* Allie Katch beat Gino Medina
* Ninja Mack beat Jimmy Lloyd
* SGC (Matthew Justice & AJ Gray) beat Texas Pillars (Bryan Keith & Mysterious Q)
* ASF, Drago Kid & Chris Carter beat Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Low Rider
* Atticus Cogar beat Nick Wayne
* Bandido beat Tony Deppen
* Effy beat Sadika
As we noted earlier this week, GCW announced that Sabu will have a homecoming at their Most Notorious event on Friday, January 14 at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI. There is no word on who Sabu will wrestle that night, if at all, but GCW noted that they will be honoring the legendary hardcore wrestler at the show.
GCW also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton is returning to the company at the Most Notorious event in Detroit, and again at the Say You Will event the next night, January 15, at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE star Rhino will also be appearing in his hometown of Detroit for the Most Notorious show.
GCW’s next show, So Alive, takes place this evening in Dallas, Texas, and will mark the return of John Wayne Murdoch to the promotion.
