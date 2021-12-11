Tony Khan sounds like he wants to mend fences between himself and former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff. An online feud between the two made headlines back in October.

“We haven’t talked in a while,” Khan told My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox. “I probably should at some point [reach out] to Eric because we’re friends.”

Tony Khan said he understands that Bischoff was taken aback by some of his recent comments. For his part, Bischoff recently stated that he tried to call Khan, but didn’t hear back from him.

Bischoff has appeared on AEW programming in the past and has publicly stated that he prefers AEW over WWE. He’s also offered critiques on areas where he thinks AEW can improve.

“WCW had their own buildings,” Khan stated. “They ran all over the country and had domed stadiums, and nobody’s done anything like that in the live attendance world since. That’s one of the reasons I have so much respect for Eric Bischoff.”

Tony Khan expressed his desire to have a relationship with Bischoff. Khan feels they are part of a very exclusive group of individuals in pro wrestling.

“There’s only been three pro wrestling presidents in my lifetime that have had a big run and he’s one of them,” Khan explained. “Vince McMahon’s one of them. And now, thanks to the great wrestling fans, now I’m one of them. And so there’s only three of us, so it’s important for us to have a good relationship.”

Tony Khan is looking forward to the final month of the year in AEW. He’s enthusiastic about upcoming shows and still looking for new talent to add to the company’s roster.

“There’s more to come,” Khan said. “Surprises to come. I plan to be still active in signing great wrestlers, and I think it’s a great time to be a fan.”

