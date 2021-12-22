Tony Khan admits AEW was interested in Kevin Owens before learning that he chose to re-sign with WWE. And Khan says he understands Owens’ decision.

“I would have been interested in that. He’s a great wrestler,” Khan told CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “I think he ended up signing for what I believe is probably a lot of money. I think that’s great and good for him. We have a lot of people spotlighted here and he’s great. Any company he goes to he’ll be a great wrestler for them.”

News that Kevin Owens had re-signed with WWE surfaced last week. Owens later confirmed the news.

“The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really,” Owens told Pat Laprade’s Les Anti-Pods De La Lutte podcast. “When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take. WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging.

“Basically, I spent the majority of my career here. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled for, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest. That’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”

The Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported last week that Owens’ new contract is a three-year deal. However, Owens did not get a no-cut clause. Meltzer added that the contract is believed to be worth $2-3 million per year.

Kevin Owens is set for a title match at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1. He’ll be in a 4-way match for the WWE Championship. Big E is defending the gold against Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

AEW missed out on an opportunity to pursue Owens. However, the company has already signed a number of high-profile names over the past year who worked for WWE in the past. That includes CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho.